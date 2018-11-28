William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for Loxo Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($5.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LOXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Loxo Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Shares of Loxo Oncology stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.27. 130,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,008. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 2.26. Loxo Oncology has a 12 month low of $71.45 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Loxo Oncology will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $11,618,850. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOXO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter worth $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter worth $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter worth $255,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

