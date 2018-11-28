Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NYSE:WRD opened at $18.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wildhorse Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

