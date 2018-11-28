Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,035,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863,191 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $717,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,754,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,490,000 after buying an additional 4,139,289 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,272,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,745,000 after buying an additional 2,735,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after buying an additional 1,776,164 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,155,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,718,000 after buying an additional 1,034,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,042,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 1,018,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

