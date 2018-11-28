Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 192,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,042,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,780 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 39,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,808. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

