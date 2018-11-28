Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stake Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 179.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,013 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 16,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 536.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $106.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Western Digital to $80.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. 91,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,862. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

