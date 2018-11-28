Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $27.93 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 6.75% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $27,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $600,000.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

