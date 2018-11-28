Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Raised by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $32,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. 2,038,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,607,238. The company has a market capitalization of $257.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

