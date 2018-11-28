Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Broadcom (AVGO)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.40.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $233.41. The stock had a trading volume of 392,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $284.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

