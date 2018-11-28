Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Broadcom (AVGO)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.40.
NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $233.41. The stock had a trading volume of 392,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $284.90.
In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.