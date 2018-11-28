Wayfair Inc (W) Holdings Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 26.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 43.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 46.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, COO James Savarese sold 99,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $14,953,422.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 458,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,790,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $81,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,569 shares of company stock worth $52,762,306. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

