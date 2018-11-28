Wayfair Inc (W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin Acquires 18,500 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,851,246.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wayfair stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

