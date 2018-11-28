Waters Co. (WAT) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waters were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,055 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after acquiring an additional 211,068 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,965,000 after acquiring an additional 74,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 422,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,310,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $198.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

