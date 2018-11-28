Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. 8,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,812. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

