WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,841 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $894,775,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $9,161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 9.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 871,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,067,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,849,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.80. 148,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.86, for a total value of $1,278,557.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,085,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

