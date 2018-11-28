WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.17. 10,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,207. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

