WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $761,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 212.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,923. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $214.30 and a 1 year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/washington-trust-co-grows-position-in-svb-financial-group-sivb.html.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.