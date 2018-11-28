Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes $5.92 Million Position in NCR Co. (NCR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of NCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

NCR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. NCR Co. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $38.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 75.44%. NCR’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

