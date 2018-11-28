Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $1.41 Million in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Stock

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,740,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,960,000 after acquiring an additional 929,697 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $3,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,022.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,994,643 shares of company stock worth $83,771,998. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,846. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 269.50 and a beta of -0.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

