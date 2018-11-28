Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

