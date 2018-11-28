Walmart Inc (WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 1,198,027 Shares

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,198,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $114,052,170.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,464,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,061,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,559. The company has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Walmart by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 9,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 67,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

