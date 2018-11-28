Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WCW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,079. Walker Crips Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

In other news, insider Lim Hua Min acquired 34,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,306.24 ($16,080.28).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/walker-crips-group-plc-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-0-58-wcw.html.

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. It offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment arrangement and administration services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.