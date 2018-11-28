Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Walgreens Boots has been outperforming its industry. The company's Retail Pharmacy USA division witnessed comparable prescription growth and benefited from a strong retail prescription market in the last reported quarter. Meanwhile, low prescription volume and continuing government reimbursement pressure in the United Kingdom, have been leading to sluggishness in Retail Pharmacy International division. However, solid pharmacy sales growth encourages us reflecting synergies from Rite Aid store addition. The company has been gaining on account of strategic tie-ups. We are looking forward to Walgreens Boots’ alliance with Express Scripts and Kroger aiming to expand its existing group purchasing efforts and product offerings respectively. Yet, the ongoing generic drug inflation is hurting Walgreens' pharmacy margin. Walgreens Boots faces tough competition along with currency fluctuations.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $83.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $449,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after buying an additional 175,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,270,000 after buying an additional 165,048 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 657,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 343,062 shares during the period. Finally, Schaller Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

