W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,894,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,566,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,274,000 after purchasing an additional 66,385 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,349,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,502,000 after buying an additional 2,162,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,400,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,534,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/w-r-berkley-corp-wrb-position-boosted-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.