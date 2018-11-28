Voya Investment Management LLC Has $317.55 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,752,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,310 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pfizer worth $317,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $258.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

