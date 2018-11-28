Volt Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ACDC)

Volt (CURRENCY:ACDC) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Volt has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Volt has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $414,352.00 worth of Volt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Volt token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.02288855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00125522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00196606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.09010037 BTC.

Volt Profile

Volt’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. Volt’s official message board is medium.com/volt-technology . Volt’s official Twitter account is @Volt_Technology . The official website for Volt is volttech.io

Buying and Selling Volt

Volt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Volt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Volt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

