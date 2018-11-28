Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 176 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 176 ($2.30) target price by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 253 ($3.31) to GBX 243 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.30 ($2.81).

LON VOD opened at GBX 170.02 ($2.22) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,480.60 ($3,241.34). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 103,468 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £161,410.08 ($210,910.86). In the last three months, insiders bought 238,134 shares of company stock worth $39,437,502.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

