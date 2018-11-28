Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,239,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,167 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $236,185.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,611 shares of company stock worth $4,968,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. 155,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,873. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.18. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-seattle-genetics-inc-sgen.html.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.