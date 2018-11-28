Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 17,119 Shares of Lear Co. (LEA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lear by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

