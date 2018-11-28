Viridian Ria LLC Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TNB Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Boeing by 24.3% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $318.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $265.23 and a 52 week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

