Viomi Technology (VIOT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.90 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,000,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,400,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

