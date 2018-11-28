Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of QCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at $1,186,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 12.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). QCR had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

