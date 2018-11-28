VIBE (VIBE) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $1.04 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.02517303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00128053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00191528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.08708908 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,080,096 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

