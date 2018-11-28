Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00008658 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, YoBit, Poloniex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $172,987.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00820748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001604 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,108,761 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

