VF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the typical volume of 427 call options.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,007,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in VF by 1,233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,278,000 after buying an additional 2,783,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,258,000 after buying an additional 2,179,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in VF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,482,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,315,000 after buying an additional 2,016,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in VF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,640,000 after buying an additional 1,644,062 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “VF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VFC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/vf-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-vfc.html.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.