Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $217.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: $217 PT. Vertex released their first Ph3 top-line data for their cystic fibrosis triple regimen for homozygous and heterozygous patients. No change to our estimates. We already assumed 100% probability of success for the HetMin opportunity. Our 2025 cystic fibrosis peak estimate is $7.5B vs current 2018 estimated sales of $3B.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $194.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 219.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total value of $715,902.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,935,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,842,436,000 after buying an additional 625,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,743,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,071,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,202,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,089,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

