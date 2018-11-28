Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 219.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $377,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,059 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,738,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.