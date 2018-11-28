Version Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. Version has a total market capitalization of $86,923.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Version has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Version coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Version Profile

Version (V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 534,126,666 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . Version’s official website is version2.org

Version Coin Trading

Version can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

