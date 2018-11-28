Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/verizon-communications-inc-vz-shares-bought-by-mutual-advisors-llc.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.