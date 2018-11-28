Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $1,344,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel purchased 312 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.82 per share, with a total value of $37,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,960.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grover sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $1,154,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,133.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and have sold 302,981 shares valued at $36,208,141. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

