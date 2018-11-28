Veeva Systems (VEEV) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.8-856.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843 million.Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.40-0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Shares of VEEV traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,477. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $109.05.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $5,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $57,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,740. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

