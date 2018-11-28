Vectura Group (VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VEC. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 124.88 ($1.63).

Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Monday. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

