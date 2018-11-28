Vectren Corp (VVC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vectren were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVC. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,108,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,774,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,598,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vectren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVC opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vectren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

