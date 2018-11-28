VE AU FLOT/ETF (FLOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

VE AU FLOT/ETF stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$25.05 ($17.77). 5,233 shares of the company were exchanged.

