Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 5,822 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,138,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,240. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 5,822 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/vaughan-david-investments-llc-il-buys-5822-shares-of-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.