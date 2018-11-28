Vantage Energy Acquisition (VEAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,393,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 695,849 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 599,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 499,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEAC)

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.

