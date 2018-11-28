VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381,393 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $134,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,248 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,052,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after acquiring an additional 744,725 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,888,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,424,000.

VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

