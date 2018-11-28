Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,372 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $97,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

