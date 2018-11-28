Valeritas (VLRX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.42. Valeritas shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 113280 shares changing hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on shares of Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 193.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,768.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRX. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Valeritas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valeritas by 730.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Valeritas by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 316,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.
About Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX)
Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.