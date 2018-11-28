US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Presidio Inc (PSDO)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Presidio by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSDO opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Presidio Inc has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Presidio had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Presidio Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

PSDO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Presidio in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Presidio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In related news, Director Steven J. Lerner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,750,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $158,562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

