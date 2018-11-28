US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

MLAB stock opened at $203.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $224.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $133,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seg Ventures, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,600 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

