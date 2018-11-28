US Bancorp DE Acquires 10,799 Shares of Luminex Co. (LMNX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 4,090.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Luminex were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7,572.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1,278.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

